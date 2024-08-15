The UFC will return to Macau, China on November 23.

As confirmed by the organization earlier this morning, the Octagon is set to land in Macau for the first time since 2014 later this year – hosting a UFC Fight Night billed card in the region on November 23. at the Galaxy Arena in China.

Macau, who have hosted just three UFC events – all the way back in 2014, most recently saw a middleweight headliner between former divisional champion, Michael Bisping and Vietnamese striker, Cung Le over the course of five rounds in the night’s main event.

And according to the promotion earlier today on social media, the Octagon will land in The People’s Republic of China on November 23. in Macau for a Fight Night billed event.

UFC Macau card officially set for November 23.

“The Octagon is headed BACK to Macau,” The UFC posted on their official X account. “#UFCMacau is locked in for Nov 23 at Macau Galaxy Arena!”

Most recently hosting a card in Macau over ten years ago, on that occasion, former middleweight champion, Bisping landed a fourth round knockout via knees and further strikes en route to a win over the above-mentioned, Le.

Also on that card, former welterweight champions, Colby Covington as well as Tyron Woodley turned in impressive victories back in 2014.

Hosting an event earlier that same year to boot, Dong Hyun Kim turned in a stunning, highlight-reel knockout win over British fighter, John Hathaway – finishing the Brighton native with a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout win.

Two years prior to boot, the previously mentioned, Le also headlined a Macau card against former undisputed middleweight champion, Rich Franklin at the CotaiArean – with Le landing a huge opening round KO win as he earned his second victory since his move to the Octagon.

At the time of publication, an official headlining fight for the UFC Fight Night Macau card has yet to be determined by the organization.

