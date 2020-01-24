UFC Raleigh Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

Spread the word!













The official UFC Raleigh weigh-in results are in after all fighters competing on the card stepped on the scale this morning (Fri. January 24, 2020).

UFC Raleigh goes down from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina tomorrow night. In the main event of the evening, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos go head-to-head. Also, in the co-main event, welterweights Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa will square off. The UFC has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy this weekend.

Check out the full UFC Raleigh weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC Raleigh Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior dos Santos (247)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (185)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Nik Lentz (146)

Justine Kish (126) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

Montel Jackson (135.5) vs. Felipe Colares (135)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)

Herbert Burns (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Who are you picking in Blaydes vs. dos Santos?