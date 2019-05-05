UFC Ottawa Bonuses: Donald Cerrone & Al Iaquinta Bank An Extra $50K

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019) UFC Ottawa went down from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Headlining the preliminary card on ESPN+ was a women’s bantamweight fight between Macy Chiasson and Sarah Moraes. Chiasson picked up the TKO victory in the second round, earning her a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Then, at heavyweight, Walt Harris earned a tremendous first-round TKO victory. He made quick work of Serghei Spivac in just 50 seconds, which was also good enough for a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Finally, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Al Iaquinta put on a five round war. Both men landed some big shots, but it was Cerrone who knocked “Ragin” down several times. When it was all said and done, Cerrone earned the unanimous decision victory. However, both men will be taking home a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus as well.