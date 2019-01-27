UFC London Official Poster Released

The official UFC on ESPN+ 5 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

And it’s a good one to keep this new era rolling.

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

UFC On ESPN +5 is set to take place on March 16, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The early prelims, prelims and main card will air on ESPN +. A welterweight bout between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal is expected to serve as the event headliner.

The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can check out here:

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card for the show:

Welterweight: Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson

Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips

Welterweight: Cláudio Silva vs. Danny Roberts

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Light Heavyweight: Gökhan Saki vs. Saparbek Safarov

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes

Middleweight : Tom Breese vs. Cezar Ferreira