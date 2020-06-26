UFC On ESPN 12 Weigh-In Results

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN 12 is official. All 20 fighters have now made weight ahead of the event taking place at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas Nevada this Saturday (June 27). In the main event former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier will take on Dan Hooker with the winner putting themselves in line for a shot at the belt. Prior to that popular welterweight fighters Mickey Gall and Mike Perry will throw down over three rounds. Check out the weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 4 below…

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry (171)



Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)



Maurice Greene (255) vs. Gian Villante (255)



Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Sean Woodson (149)

Prelims

Luis Pena (155) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5)



Tanner Boser (235) vs. Philipe Lins (234)



Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)



Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (115.5)



Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Kay Hansen (115.5)