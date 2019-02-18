UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Cynthia Calvillo Outlasts Cortney Casey In Nailbiter

Cynthia Calvillo and Cortney Casey will keep the UFC on ESPN 1 main card rolling with an exciting strawweight contest.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with ongoing results from the desert in Arizona.

Calvillo (7-1) rebounded from her first defeat by beating Poliana Botelho at UFC Fight Night 140 last November. The Alpha Male fighter will look to continue her rise to the top of the division against Casey.

The Phoenix native Casey (8-6) will no doubt have a loud cheering section. The MMA Lab fighter is coming off a split decision win over Angela Hill at UFC Lincoln.

Round One

The taller Casey takes the center of the cage. She walks Calvillo back to the cage but Calvillo comes out with a knee. Calvillo is bouncing on the outside trying to get past Casey’s guard. Calvillo lands a leg kick. Casey lands a jab. Calvillo throws a right hand, Casey counters with an uppercut. Calvillo answers with a knee. Halfway through round one and both women still trying to find their timing. Calvillo jabs at the legs of Casey. She then goes to the body and head. She bulls over Casey but Casey rolls through and back up to her feet. Calvillo goes to the body again. She chops at Casey’s legs. Calvillo is using more footwork to get her offense off. Casey lands a leg kick as the round ends.

Round Two

Casey takes the center. Calvillo throws a spinning back kick that misses the mark. Calvillo lands a left hook. She follows up with a couple of hard leg kicks. Casey checks the leg kick and adjusts to that attack. Casey using more footwork but Calvillo is more fluent thus far. Calvillo lands a hard overhand right and tried to bull rush Casey for a takedown but Casey defends. Casey lands a jab. Calvillo enters and lands a left hook. She is getting off first. Casey is only getting single shots off. Casey lands a right hand down the middle. Calvillo answers with a kick of her own. Calvillo blasts a jab down the pipe. The crowd goes crazy for the hometown Casey as the round ends.

Round Three

Calvillo’s lead leg is beat en up to start the last round. Casey throws a head kick to start. Calvillo enters and throws a flurry. She appears to be fresh. Calvillo throws a right hand but misses. Casey lands a right hand and a knee down the middle. Calvillo closes the distance and presses Casey up against the cage. Casey breaks free and circles out. Calvillo tries for another takedown but Casey springs free. Casey blasts a right hand. Casey is trying to cut the angle off from Calvillo. Casey lands an overhand right. Calvillo throws a superman punch. Casey lands a nice little combo. Casey again attacking Calvillo’s lead leg. The women trade leg kicks. Calvillo lands a hard right. Casey lands as the round ends.

Cynthia Calvillo defeats Cortney Casey via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)