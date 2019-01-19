UFC on ESPN+ 1 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019) the UFC will broadcast their first event on an ESPN platform. UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his strap against TJ Dillashaw. Dillashaw is attempting to become a UFC “Champ Champ,” as he currently holds the promotion’s 135-pound title as well. Also, former NFL star Greg Hardy will make his UFC debut. He’ll be facing Allen Crowder in the night’s co-main event.

There are plenty of other great fights on tap for tonight. You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch tonight’s card below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 10 P.M. ET):

Flyweight : (C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw

: (C) Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw Heavyweight: Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz Women’s flyweight: Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant Light heavyweight: Karl Roberson vs. Glover Teixeira

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen

Early Prelims (ESPN, 6:30 P.M. ET):