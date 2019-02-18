UFC on ESPN 1 Bonuses: Kron Gracie Banks An Extra $50K In UFC Debut

Earlier tonight (Sun. February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 took place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Headlining the ESPN+ early prelims was a great match-up between former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao and Luke Sanders. Barao dominated the first round of the fight, looking like his old self.

However, Sanders followed his corner’s instructions to the letter when he came off the stool for the second round. He knocked Barao out with just a minute into the second round. The amazing finish earned Sanders a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, on the main card, welterweights Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena put on an absolute classic. Both men left it all in the Octagon, but it was Luque who was able to finish the fight late in the third round via TKO. Both men will receive $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonuses.

And finally, Kron Gracie made his UFC debut in spectacular fashion. He was able to get Alex Caceres to the ground quickly, and easily sunk in the rear-naked choke for the first-round win. Gracie will receive a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his victory.