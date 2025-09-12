UFC Noche 2025: Best Underdog Bets

UFC Noche 3 on September 13, 2025, delivers four exciting matchups filled with meaningful stakes and compelling underdog angles. From a featherweight headliner to a middleweight showdown, each fight offers bettors a chance to back fighters who could surprise their more heavily favored opponents.

UFC Best Underdog Odds

In the main event, Diego Lopes returns to the cage as a significant underdog against Jean Silva. Silva enters undefeated in the UFC and is widely praised for his striking accuracy and finishing instincts. Lopes, however, has the grappling tools and submission savvy needed to disrupt Silva’s rhythm. At +190 odds in MMA betting, Lopes represents solid value, if he can secure early takedowns and impose his ground game, he stands a real shot at earning a major upset and reestablishing himself among the featherweight elite.

The co-feature pits Rob Font against David Martínez in a bantamweight clash. Font is a seasoned veteran known for his relentless volume striking and iron chin, making him the favorite at -130. Martínez, listed at +110, counters with explosive speed and knockout power, along with strong takedown defense in the opening rounds. Bettors who believe Martínez can unsettle Font early and land a fight-changing shot will find his odds especially attractive.

At lightweight, Jared Gordon is a heavy favorite over Rafa García. Gordon’s nonstop boxing pace and cage control have frustrated opponents, earning him a -250 line. García’s path to victory lies in his wrestling pedigree; he averages over three takedowns per fifteen minutes and has steadily sharpened his striking. With +205 odds, García becomes an appealing underdog pick for those who expect the fight to play out on the mat rather than in a striking war.

Finally, Kelvin Gastelum returns to middleweight competition against Dustin Stoltzfus. Gastelum, despite a two-fight skid, remains the –260 favorite thanks to his well-rounded skill set and big-fight experience. Stoltzfus, at +205, has quietly strung together impressive victories and boasts a six-inch reach advantage. If he can drag Gastelum into grappling exchanges or exploit any cardio issues late, Stoltzfus could pull off a notable upset.

Across all four bouts, underdogs offer compelling stories and genuine paths to victory. Whether it’s Lopes’s submissions, Martínez’s power, García’s wrestling, or Stoltzfus’s grappling and reach, these fighters all present value and upside on the odds board. Bettors looking for high-potential underdog plays should consider each of these matchups when making their UFC Noche 3 picks.

