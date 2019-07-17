UFC Newark Poster Revealed (Photo)

The stage is set for two former American Top Team (ATT) Teammates to square off in one-on-one action in Newark, New Jersey.
Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will face ex-interim 170-pound titleholder Colby Covington. The winner could very well be the next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight crown. Covington has been making things personal ahead of his fight with “Ruthless,” as he wasn’t pleased with the way Lawler left the gym.
The show goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 3. Earlier today (Tues. July 16, 2019), the Las Vegas-based promotion released the official poster for UFC Newark. You can check it out, along with the full card for the show, here below:
UFC Newark Card
- Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi
- Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida
- Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri
- Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell
- Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella
- Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Claudio Silva
- Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
What do you think about the UFC Newark poster? Who are you picking between Covington and Lawler?