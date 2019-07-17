UFC Newark Poster Revealed (Photo)

Spread the word!













The stage is set for two former American Top Team (ATT) Teammates to square off in one-on-one action in Newark, New Jersey.

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will face ex-interim 170-pound titleholder Colby Covington. The winner could very well be the next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight crown. Covington has been making things personal ahead of his fight with “Ruthless,” as he wasn’t pleased with the way Lawler left the gym.

The show goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 3. Earlier today (Tues. July 16, 2019), the Las Vegas-based promotion released the official poster for UFC Newark. You can check it out, along with the full card for the show, here below:

UFC Newark Card

Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri

Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell

Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ramazan Emeev vs. Claudio Silva

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

What do you think about the UFC Newark poster? Who are you picking between Covington and Lawler?