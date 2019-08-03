UFC Newark Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019) UFC Newark took place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

The Newark crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 10,427, hauling in a $687,778 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Early on the ESPN preliminary card, flyweight Matt Schnell pulled off a beautiful first-round triangle choke submission win. He forced opponent Jordan Espinosa to tap out in just over a minute. His quick win earned him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Immediately after Schnell’s win, women’s flyweights Antonina Shevchenko and Lucie Pudilová did battle inside the Octagon. Both women left it all inside the cage and put on an extremely entertaining scrap. However, it was Shevchenko who locked in the rear-naked choke in the second round, rendering Pudilová unconscious for the victory. Both women will take home a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus for an awesome contest.

And finally, lightweight Nasrat Haqparast emerged victorious from his main card fight against Joaquim Silva after a stunning second-round knockout shot 30 seconds in. Haqparast was flanked by legendary welterweight Georges St-Pierre in his corner. He will also be seeing a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.