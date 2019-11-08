UFC Moscow Weigh-In Results & Video Live Stream: Everyone Makes Weight

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. November 9, 2019) UFC Moscow will go down from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. In the main event of the night, Zabit Magomedsharipov will take on Calvin Kattar at featherweight.

The co-main event will see Greg Hardy take a major step up in competition when he faces top-ranked Alexander Volkov in the co-main event. Today, the UFC held their weigh-ins for tomorrow’s show. Check out the full UFC Moscow weigh-in results and video below:

UFC Moscow Weigh-In Results

Main card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Greg Hardy (265) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Anthony Rocco Martin (171) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs. Klidson Abreu (206)

Undercard (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (204)

Rustam Khabilov (171) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (171)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. David Zawada (170)

Alexander Yakovlev (156) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)

Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (135)

Grigorii Popov (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

