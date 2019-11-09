UFC Moscow Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow (Sat. November 9, 2019) UFC Moscow will go down from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.
In the main event of the night, featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar go head-to-head. The winner could very well take a big step up in competition moving forward, propelling themselves into the upper echelon of the division.
Co-main eventing the evening is a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov, and Greg Hardy – who is still very young into his UFC career. The UFC has compiled a solid card for its return to Russia.
Check out the UFC Moscow full fight card, start time, and how to watch below.
UFC Moscow Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):
- Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Alexander Volkov
- Welterweight: Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts
- Light heavyweight: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman
- Welterweight: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Light heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):
- Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko
- Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson
- Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada
- Lightweight: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Women’s bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark
- Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant
Will you be tuning into UFC Moscow tomorrow morning?
