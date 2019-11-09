UFC Moscow Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. November 9, 2019) UFC Moscow will go down from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

In the main event of the night, featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar go head-to-head. The winner could very well take a big step up in competition moving forward, propelling themselves into the upper echelon of the division.

Co-main eventing the evening is a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov, and Greg Hardy – who is still very young into his UFC career. The UFC has compiled a solid card for its return to Russia.

Check out the UFC Moscow full fight card, start time, and how to watch below.

UFC Moscow Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Alexander Volkov

Greg Hardy vs. Alexander Volkov Welterweight: Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts Light heavyweight: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman Welterweight: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Ramazan Emeev

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Ramazan Emeev Light heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada Lightweight: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts Women’s bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant

Will you be tuning into UFC Moscow tomorrow morning?