UFC Moncton Results: Misha Cirkunov Taps Patrick Cummins

The UFC has landed in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for Fight Night 138. The Canadian fans are in for a treat with a solid six-fight main card.

Before Volkan Oezdemir takes on rising light heavyweight prospect Anthony Smith in the main event, 10 other fighters will make their walk to the Octagon.

A light heavyweight bout between two top 15 fighters is on tap as Misha Cirkunov takes on Patrick Cummins in a feature 205-pound attraction.

After starting his UFC career 4-0 Cirkunov has dropped his last two fights in a row. The 31-year-old Latvian is looking to get to his winning ways in Moncton. Not many fighters remain on the UFC roster after losing three straight.

As for Cummins, he recently dropped a unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson at Fight Night 128 this past April. Cummins holds wins over several ranked opponents, a win over Cirkunov could turn things around for “Durkin.”

Round One

Cirkunov circles and shoots for a takedown and locks in an arm triangle almost as early as it started.