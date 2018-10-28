UFC Moncton Results: Andre Soukhamthath Handles Jonathan Martinez

The UFC has landed in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for Fight Night 138. The Canadian fans are in for a treat with a solid six-fight main card.

Before Volkan Oezdemir takes on rising light heavyweight prospect Anthony Smith in the main event, 10 other fighters will make their walk to the Octagon.

An exciting bantamweight bout will keep the main card rolling as two up and coming fighters look to crack the top 15 with impressive performances.

Andre Soukhamthath has had a rough go in the UFC thus far. He has gone 1-3 since signing with the promotion and he most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Sean O’Malley at UFC 223 this past March.

Aso for the 24-year-old Jonathan Martinez, he is making his promotional debut in Moncton, and the one they call “Dragon” is looking to scorch Soukhamthath in his first Octagon appearance.

Round One

Martinez opens up with a hard leg kick. Soukhamthath looking to pick his shots but Martinez not giving him much time as he is continually firing that leg kick. Soutkhamthath clips Martinez with a right hand and Martinez drops. Soukhamthath locks in a choke but the UFC newcomer defends. The fighters get back to their feet and Soukhamthath walks Martinez down with a nice head & body combo that backs Martinez up to the cage. Soukhamthath drops Martinez again in the last 10 seconds of the round.

Round Two

Round two starts with Martinez throwing some body kicks but Soukhamthath walks right through them to land his own strikes. The referee inexplicably separates the fighters then lets them fight. The break allowed Martinez to catch his wind and subsequently landed the trip takedown on Soukhamthath. Martinez lands a barrage of elbows as Soukhamthath gets back to his feet. The round ends with the fighters circling.

Round Three

Soukhamthath walking forward looking to land big shots but Martinez is looking to clinch. The fighters exchange a series of elbows to each other’s head and the fight ends up against the cage again. This time with Martinez in control. Soukhamthath trips Martinez and ends up in side control. Both guys appear to be pretty gassed here in the last minute of the fight. Soukhamthath looked for a triangle attempt but nothing was there. The fight ends as Soukhamthath looked for a standing arm triangle.