UFC Liverpool Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Sunday, May 27, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Liverpool. Headlining the card are Darren Till and Stephen Thompson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Dan Kelly vs. Tom Breese is next in a middleweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany is next in a female bantamweight bout.

David Teymur vs. Don Madge is next in a lightweight bout.

Gillian Robertson vs. Molly McCann in a female flyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, McCann pressuring early in round 1. Walks into a counter, but staying active behind her jab, looking for big overhands. Single leg from outside by Robertson gets McCann down. pretty easily. Nice ground and pound landing from Robertson in mount, forces McCann to give up her back. In round 2, Robertson gets McCann down at the base of the fence and steps into mount. Robertson on the back, hunting for the rear-naked choke. McCann fighting the hands off and Robertson got it.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Elias Theodorou vs. Trevor Smith in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Thedorou pushing himself into the clinch early. Smith landed a couple hard overhands, but Theodorou is punishing him with more volume so far. Smith looking to grind. Smith dropping for a low low single leg. He’s got Theodorou in an awkward position, but can’t get any drive from that low on the ground. Theodorou wriggles out and he’s landing a lot of short punches and knees in tight. Theodorou breaks to range and he’s swinging really wild. That was an ugly hook. Surprised he didn’t circle out and get his kicking game going. Theodorou got cracked hard in their last exchange again. And now he’s got his mouth open in the clinch. In round 2, Smith walks in with a naked kick and gets cracked for it. Drives into the clinch, drops for a double and stays on Theodorou as he scrambles for a quick takedown. Theodorou up quick and pushes Smith to the fence. Smith able to drag Theodorou down again and land a some solid GnP. Elias up to his feet and pushing for the clinch again. Theodorou with a hard uppercut hook combo in the clinch, but his form broke down to arm punching in a hurry. Couldn’t follow the damage with more power. Smith on a single leg attempt, gets stuffed. Theodorou with a knee. Smith answers and the ref breaks them back to range. In round 3, Theodorou now working his kicking game. Throws a side kick, backfist, front kick. Smith with a hard pair of knees in the clinch. He’s doing well to cut off Theodorou’s movement and run him down. Smith with a trip takedown. Theodorou looks exhausted. Theodorou looking to scramble up, but Smith is riding him well. Thedorou finally powers up, and Smith is right back in on his legs. Theodorou stuffs it and Smith tried a sacrifice roll. Thedorou picked up the decision win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/11 a.m. ET)



Middleweight: Dan Kelly vs. Tom Breese

Female Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany



Lightweight: David Teymur vs. Don Madge



Female Flyweight: Gillian Robertson def. Molly McCann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 2



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)



Middleweight: Elias Theodorou def. Trevor Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)