UFC July 18 Full Card Revealed, Figueiredo vs Benavidez II

The UFC has announced the full lineup for its July 18th event to be headlined by a championship bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

This will be a rematch for the two fighters who initially faced off in February for the vacant Flyweight title. Due to Figueiredo missing weight, his victory didn’t warrant him acquiring the title.

Benavidez who has a victory over former champion Henry Cejudo is going to look to get back his loss and claim the finally claim flyweight gold. Figueiredo will attempt to do the same thing as previously and finish Benavidez again this time after making the championship weight limit.

In the co-main event, we will see a Middleweight matchup between ranked contenders Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum.

This will be the first time either fighter competes since both losing their most recent bouts.

Gastelum is coming off a split decision loss to Darren till at UFC 244 in November of last year. In what was a close fight, Darren till was able to control the distance of the fight keeping range until Gastelum moved into the pocket then choosing to clinch in order to avoid the power of Gastelum.

In Hermansson’s last bout he faced off against rising contender Jared Cannonier. Cannonier’s power proved to be too much for Hermansson on the night, finishing him in the second round by TKO.

Check out the full card below.

Main Card:

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card:

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

