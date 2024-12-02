UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Backs Georgian Protesters “This is not freedom.”

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has publicly voiced his approval for the ongoing protests in Georgia, which erupted following the government’s decision to suspend its efforts to join the European Union. Topuria, who is of Georgian descent, expressed his opposition to this decision on Instagram.

Ilia Topuria Backs Georgian Protesters

The protests began on November 28, 2024, after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced that it would halt EU accession talks until at least 2028. This decision has been met with widespread disapproval from many Georgians who view EU membership as a crucial step for the country’s development and alignment with Western values.

The demonstrations have been marked by significant unrest, with protesters clashing with police forces using tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds. Reports indicate that over 200 people have been arrested, and many have been injured during these confrontations.

The situation in Georgia is a reflection of broader political tensions. Critics are accusing the government of drifting towards authoritarianism and closer ties with Russia, contrary to the pro-European aspirations of many citizens. The protests have drawn international attention and condemnation, particularly regarding the aggressive police response.

On an Instagram story, Ilia Topuria said:

“My clear support for those protesters who defend our rights. I oppose the decision to suspend our accession negotiations to the European Union. It is shameful to see how the children of Georgia are being treated. This is not freedom. We want the best future for our country. It is necessary to continue our path towards Europe because this is an opportunity for progress for all citizens. Together, we must fight for a democratic and free Georgia.”

Earlier this year, the undefeated Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title with a knockout over the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski. ‘El Matador’ then defended his title against all-time great Max Holloway via knockout.