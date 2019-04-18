UFC Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic Making Mistake Waiting For Cormier Rematch

Stipe Miocic is making a “huge mistake” by waiting for a Daniel Cormier rematch according to UFC heavyweight Juan Adams.

Miocic is the most accomplished heavyweight champion with three title defenses, but was knocked out by Cormier in one round at UFC 226 last year.

Since then, Cormier has seemingly been slated for a super fight with Brock Lesnar, though nothing has come to fruition yet. Meanwhile, Miocic has regularly been campaigning for a rematch with “DC” rather than remaining active.

For Adams, that’s a big mistake especially considering Cormier’s claims of retiring after one more fight.

“I do think that’s a huge mistake because DC’s made it pretty clear he’s retiring after one more fight, and he’s also made it clear that he’s going to hold out for money fights. Stipe versus DC isn’t a money fight,” Adams told The Body Lock. “All Stipe is really doing is decreasing his stock right now. It’s one of those things where it’s a gamble, and if it pays off, great, but it’s been pretty clear that it’s not going to pay off.”

Holding the division up

While Miocic has defeated Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou, he hasn’t faced the likes of Curtis Blaydes or Derrick Lewis in the top five of the UFC rankings.

With Cormier currently injured, Adams believes the Ohio native could have strengthened his case for a rematch by remaining active, but has instead, held the division up.

“If anyone’s holding the division up, I would say it’s Stipe more so than DC,” Adams added. “In the time that it’s been, he could have fought two, possibly even three times already and reestablish himself as the clear number one contender, but he didn’t do that … He’s on a one fight losing streak right now. He lost his last fight, so that doesn’t really bode well or increase your chances for a title shot.”