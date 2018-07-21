UFC Hamburg Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sun. July 22, 2018) the UFC is in Hamburg, Germany from the Barclaycard Arena. The main event will feature a light heavyweight showdown between former division champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Anthony “Lionheart” Smith.
In the co-main event, Glover Texeira will go toe-to-toe with Corey Anderson. Also, an exciting heavyweight meeting will go down between Stefan Struve and Marcin Tybura.
There are plenty of other great fights on the card, and you can check out the full fight card, start time and information on how to watch the event here:
Main Card (FS1, 2 P.M. ET):
Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith
Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson
Middleweight: Abu Azaitar vs. Vitor Miranda
Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura
Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada
Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Preliminary Card (FS1, 12 P.M. ET):
Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Nick Hein
Welterweight: Bartosz Fabinski vs. Emil Meek
Featherweight: Nad Narimani vs Khalid Taha
Light heavyweight: Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (10:30 A.M. ET):
Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez
Light heavyweight: Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic
Bantamweight: Pingyuan Liu vs. Damian Stasiak