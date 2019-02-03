UFC Fortaleza Results: Johnny Walker Makes Quick Work Of Justin Ledet

The Octagon has landed in South America with a solid thirteen fight card on tap for ESPN+. We will have you covered with all the UFC Fortaleza results.

Whenever the world leader in combat sports returns to MMA’s founding country they come correct. With names like Jose Aldo and Demian Maia on the card, the casual fans should be content. While lesser known fighters like Anthony Hernandez and Ricardo Ramos scatter the card for the hardcore supporters.

Still, the six-fight main card on tap for this evening is a solid offering for the streaming service. And if it comes close to reaching the numbers that ESPN+ 1 garnered it will be considered a smashing success.

Keeping the main card rolling along is a pivotal light heavyweight contest between Justin Ledet and Johnny Walker.

Ledet is a former heavyweight that has dropped down to a more natural competition weight of 205 pounds. He is a well-rounded fighter that poses an interesting challenge for his younger adversary.

Since bursting on to the scene, Brazil’s Walker has opened many fans eyes. Standing every bit of his 6’5 frame, many people feel Walker is the man to unseat Jon Jones. He must first get past a game Ledet.

Round One

Ledet opens up with a jab. Walker throws a hook kick and follows through with a spinning back fist. Ledet falls. Walker rushes in and closes the show with strikes.

Johnny Walker defeats Justin Ledet via TKO at 15 seconds of round one