UFC Fortaleza Results: Demian Maia Has His Way With Lyman Good

The Octagon has landed in South America with a solid thirteen fight card on tap for ESPN+. We will have you covered with all the UFC Fortaleza results.

Whenever the world leader in combat sports returns to MMA’s founding country they come correct. With names like Jose Aldo and Demian Maia on the card, the casual fans should be content. While lesser known fighters like Anthony Hernandez and Ricardo Ramos scatter the card for the hardcore supporters.

Still, the six-fight main card on tap for this evening is a solid offering for the streaming service. And if it comes close to reaching the numbers that ESPN+ 1 garnered it will be considered a smashing success.

A feature welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Lyman Good will keep the action going.

Maia has long been one of the best BJJ practitioners in the sport. However, his back is somewhat against the wall as he is on a three-fight skid.

As for Good. He is riding high off of a big KO win over Ben Saunders at UFC 230. A victory over a high profile fighter such as Maia would be quite the feather in the cap of the former Bellator welterweight champ.

Round One

Maia starts off throwing a bunch of right-hand faints. Maia has Good backed up to the cage. He shoots a double and wrestles Good to the ground. Maia is like glue once he gets ahold of his opponent. Maia gets the back of Good and locks in a standing body triangle while looking for the RNC. Good is defending for the time being. Maia is peppering Good with punches. Good is pressing against the cage to help carry Maia’s weight. Maia sinks in the choke deeper and gets Good to tap standing up.

Demian Maia defeats Lyman Good via submission at 2:38 of round one