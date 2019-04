UFC Fort Lauderdale Medical Suspensions: Ben Saunders Out 60 Days

The UFC Fort Lauderdale medical suspensions have come out.

This past weekend (Sat. April 27, 2019) the show went down from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. In the main event, Jack Hermansson upset Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza with a unanimous decision. Both main eventers were issued 30-day sits.

Also, Ben Saunders was issued the lengthiest of the suspensions with 60 days. He was finished by Takashi Sato in the second round. Check out the full UFC Fort Lauderdale medical suspensions here below: