Former UFC Fighter Shares Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Former UFC fighter and BJJ black belt Vagner Rocha revealed that he has been diagnosed with heart failure.

Rocha, 42, has been retired from mixed martial arts since 2017 after putting together a solid 14-4 record, including four appearances under the UFC banner and back-to-back wins in Bellator. His most notable appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 133 when he squared off with 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Earlier this week, the Rio de Janeiro native took to Instagram to reveal that he had been hospitalized for multiple days and was hit with a heartbreaking diagnosis.

“Spent the last 5 days in the hospital undergoing tests, and the doctors found out I have heart failure,” Rocha wrote. “We don’t know how long this has been going on, but they said it could’ve been tragic if I had waited any longer to seek help. “Years ago, this would’ve completely shaken me, but the closer I grow to God, the more I trust he’s in control. It’s been a serious situation, but through it all, I’ve experienced a deep sense of peace. I’m thankful for the care I’ve received, and for the love and support from loved ones. God’s timing is always perfect, and I am never been more sure that in fact He is working everything out for good. “Now I am on the road of recovery, taking one day at a time and keep monitoring my heart. One thing I notice is if you can’t discern God’s time you won’t understand the process, you will fear, have doubts and will be desperate. But when you understand the process you have total trust that God is using people and situation to develop and equip you for what’s to come in the next chapters of your life.”

Outside of the UFC, Rocha become an accomplished Submission Grappler

Aside from his accomplishments in MMA, Rocha has established himself as a world-class competitor in the world of submission grappling.

Rocha took home silver at the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships in both 2019 and 2024. He also came in second at IBJJF Worlds in 2021. Rocha has also competed three times at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational, his only loss on the platform coming against Nicky Rod.

According to BJJHeroes.com, Rocha is 106-31 in his jiu-jitsu career with 46 wins by way of submission. Rocha has only been submitted seven times and carries with him an impressive 43% finish rate.