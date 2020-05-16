UFC Fight Night: Overeem Vs. Harris | Main Event Staff Predictions

Spread the word!













In the UFC on ESPN 8 main event, two top tier heavyweights will throw down inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Former UFC title challenger Alistair Overeem will be hoping to back from his fifth-round knockout loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out. He’ll face Walt Harris who returns to fight for the first time since tragically losing his stepdaughter late last year. ‘The Big Ticket’ is currently riding a two-fight win streak into the bout but hasn’t actually suffered a legitimate loss since falling short against Fabricio Werdum in October 2017.

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris – LowKickMMA Staff Predictions

Jordan Ellis: I’m picking Walt Harris in this one. I’m impressed by his recent form and if he can land big early I think he’ll get the job done. However, if he is not able to close the show quickly I begin leaning towards Alistair Overeem who has all the tools to make this a difficult night for ‘The Big Ticket’.

Prediction: Walt Harris

Abhinav Kini: As much as it would be fitting and inspirational for Walt Harris to get the win, I just see Alistair Overeem being the superior fighter in just about every regard. There’s always the possibility of his chin getting cracked, but I see more chances in him getting the win via unanimous decision.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem

Ryan Galloway: I believe this is going to be a similar match up to the bout between Overeem and Rozenstruik and so Walt Harris is going to have to find that big knockout punch to close the show and get the victory. While it could happen I believe taking from Overeems last few performances he will be able to weather the storm early and get a decision win or late stoppage.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem

Who do you think will win when Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris square off later tonight?