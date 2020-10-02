UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana is all set after all 22 fighters successfully made weight for their respective fights.

In the main event we have a women’s bantamweight fight with title implications. The former 135lb queen, Holly Holm looks to earn another crack at UFC gold against surging Mexican contender Irene Aldana. Elsewhere on the card Germaine de Randamie will also be looking to earn another title shot when she takes on TUF 18 winner Julian Pena.

Check out how these fighters and everyone else competing tomorrow night got on at the weigh-ins – official results below…

MAIN CARD

Holly Holm (136) vs. Irene Aldana (136)

Yorgan De Castro (261) vs. Carlos Felipe (263)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Julianna Pena (135.5)

Cameron Else (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (136)

Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (186)

PRELIMS

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Josh Culibao (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Jordan Williams (182)

Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Casey Kenney (136)

Jessin Ayari (156) vs. Luigi Vendramini (156)

