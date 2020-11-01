Earlier Tonight (Sat. October 31, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility played host to a matchup between UFC Middleweight contender Uriah Hall and legendary former Middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The two technical strikers engaged in a matchup that saw each have their moments before Hall was able to find the finishing blow and secure his victory. While this was spoken of to be the great Anderson Silva’s final fight during a post-fight interview the Spider shared that he was unsure of his future at this moment and could not confirm he wouldn’t fight again. In the co-main event rising Featherweight star Bryce Mitchell took on tested veteran Andre Fili. Mitchell used his grappling pedigree to weather the storm and edge out Fili on the scorecards. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of great moments on the card, some warranting bonuses.

Miles Johns secured himself the first Performance of the Night bonus for his third round knockout of Kevin Nativdad. Johns widely dominated the fight with his grappling before finding a home for his right uppercut to put Nativdad to sleep and earn himself the victory in the opening fight of the night.

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to Adrian Yanez for his finish against Victor Rodriguez. After the pair engaged in the clinch against the cage, Yanez was able to break free and land some effective striking before closing the show with a brutal head kick in the first round.

Following that fight came another Performance of the Night earning bout when Alexander Hernandez broke his losing streak knocking out Chris Gruetzemacher in round one. Hernandez dominated on the feet before landing a flurry of punches to close the show.

The Final Performance of the Night bonus went to Kevin Holland for his dominant verbal submission victory against UFC newcomer Kevin Ontiveros. After a switch-up in opponents, we saw Ontiveros make his debut pitting his technical striking ability against the streaking Middleweight Holland. After some early adversity, Holland quickly secured a takedown dominating on the ground before Ontiveros managed back to his feet. From there Holland slammed Ontiveros down once again to which the newcomer voiced an injury forcing Herb Dean to step in and call the fight.