UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo Main Event Staff Predictions

In tonight’s UFC main event Jessica Eye faces off against Cynthia Calvillo. Eye is hoping to make it two wins in a row since her devastating KO loss to Valentina Shevchenko. Calvillo will be making her flyweight debut after moving up from strawweight. Who’ll win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I have to give the edge to Jessica Eye in this fight. On paper, it seems pretty even in terms of skill but Eye is much bigger than her opponent. The former flyweight title challenger seems destined for a step up in weight after back-to-back weight misses, whereas Cynthia Calvillo is making her flyweight debut after stepping up. She will be the smaller fighter tonight and may struggle to impose her will on Eye who should dictate the fight.

Prediction: Jessica Eye

Abhinav Kini: I’m going to have to give the edge to Cynthia Calvillo on this one. While this could easily end up going the distance and resulting in a split or close decision verdict with either fighter winning, I just think Calvillo is the better overall martial artist who may even pull off a submission win. Jessica Eye also missed weight and while that can be an advantage for most, I think she also did more harm to her body given how she looked at the weigh-ins.

Prediction: Cynthia Calvillo

Ryan Galloway: In the main event of this weekend’s card, we will see the Cynthia Calvillo move up in weight to take on former title challenger Jessica Eye. This is a pretty simple matchup in my opinion. For Calvillo to get the win she is going to need to get it to the ground and find a submission. On the feet I believe Eye is the better striker and she is also the bigger girl. Her reach is going to allow her to keep distance and control the fight. I’m taking Eye to get the win by decision.

Prediction: Jessica Eye

Ryan Maccarthy: I have Cynthia Cavillo taking this by decision. I think she uses her wrestling background to her advantage to neutralize Eye. The pressure will be too much.

Prediction: Cynthia Calvillo

Who do you think will win in the UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo main event?