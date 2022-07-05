UFC unfortunately was forced to cut two fights from the upcoming Fight Night this Saturday, that is headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Rafael Dos Anjos.

The Fight Night will take place in the Apex facility of the UFC in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight card will be shown on ESPN+ and ESPN. Both fights that were taken off the fight were supposed to be on the prelim of the Fight Night. The Jamie Pickett fight against Denis Tiuliulin is looking like it may be rescheduled for a later date down the line.

David Onama’s opponent, Austin Lingo dropped out of his second straight fight. Lingo dropped out of a fight back in February of 2022.

Rafael Fiziev and Rafael Dos Anjos will finally go toe to toe this Saturday at UFC Vegas 58

Fiziev and Dos Anjos were supposed to fight back in February of this year. Fiziev was forced out of their first fight, which made Dos Anjos fight a few weeks later against Renato Carneiro on short notice. ‘RDA’ won that fight in a one sided bout, bringing home a unanimous decision victory in a striking clinic.

The fight between Fiziev and ‘RDA’ will be a great matchup and will be very exciting to watch. Dos Anjos has won two straight fights, while Fiziev is one of the most exciting fighters in the decision. He is capable of putting anyone’s lights out at any time in a blink of an eye. He won five straight fights, while finishing two of them by KO. He won all three other fits by unanimous decision and looks to continue his dominance in the 155 pound division this Saturday.

UFC Vegas 58 has the potential to be an exciting card and should be a fun watch. The main card opens up with a good fight between Michael Johnson and Jamie Mullarkey.