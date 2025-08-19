Watch: Olympic Wrestler and UFC Champ Panicked By BRUTAL Knockout at UFC 319

Aaron Pico’s UFC debut was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Long considered to be one of the best featherweights in the world, the former Bellator and PFL star stepped inside the Octagon at UFC 319 for a clash with undefeated division standout Lerone Murphy. Pico walked into the bout as a moderate favorite, but it was Murphy who would flip the script, scoring an absolutely horrific spinning back elbow KO just past the three-minute mark of the opening round.

While the KO resulted in utter pandemonium in the crowd, UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator on the evening, Daniel Cormier, had a decidedly different reaction to the viral finish.

“That was a bad knockout,” Cormier said following Saturday’s event. “His teeth were clenched together; they couldn’t get the mouthguard out. That’s very concerning for Aaron Pico. He’s been knocked out now multiple times, and when he’s gotten knocked out, he’s gotten knocked out really bad. “So a little concern on the Pico side, but hat’s off to Lerone Murphy, coming through in his biggest spot ever.”

Is a UFC title shot next for Lerone Murphy?

With the win, Murphy improved his overall record to 17-0-1 and likely launched himself into pole position for a shot at the featherweight division’s reigning titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski.

Of course, top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev may have something to say about that, but the UFC is known for striking while the iron is hot, and there’s no hotter hand at featherweight than Lerone Murphy right now.