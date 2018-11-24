UFC Beijing Bonuses: Ngannou & Jingliang Bank $50k For Finishes

This morning (Sat. November 24, 2018), UFC Beijing went down from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

In the featured UFC Fight Pass Exclusive preliminary contest, Alex Morono and Kenan Song put on an extraordinary bout. The two welterweights left it all in the cage after a tremendous three-round contest.

When it was all said and done, Morono got the nod on the judges’ scorecards via unanimous decision. However, their fight was good enough for Fight Of The Night honors. They’ll both take home an extra $50,000 as a result.

Opening up the main card, Chinese prospect Li Jingliang made quite a splash with a third-round finish over David Zawada. Jingliang landed a beautiful body shot that was able to put his adversary away. His finish was worthy of a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

And finally, in the main event of the evening, Francis Ngannou displayed his horrendous knockout power yet again. “The Predator” finished Curtis Blaydes via TKO in under a minute. He too will take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his victory.