UFC Auckland Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Video

It’s time for the UFC Auckland post-fight press conference after today’s (Sat. February 22, 2020) event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main event of the night, Dan Hooker took home a split decision win over Paul Felder at lightweight. The pair put on an absolute war and, perhaps, an early Fight Of The Year contender. When it was all said and done, Hooker was awarded the decision win, and Felder teased he might be moving on from fighting and retiring after this one.

You can hear from tonight’s winners and losers at the UFC Auckland post-fight presser here below.

UFC Auckland Post-Fight Press Conference

