UFC Argentina Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Argentina weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout will headline this event. Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout, Cezar Ferreira vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout, Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout, and Poliana Botelho vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout.

UFC Argentina Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Argentina on Friday. Cynthia Calvillo was the only fighter to miss weight. As a result, her fight will continue but she will be fined 20 percent of her purse. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145.5)

Khalil Rountree (204.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185)

Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Poliana Botelho (115.5) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (118)*

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Bartosz Fabinski (170) vs. Michel Prazeres (170.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.5)

Austin Arnett (145.5) vs. Humberto Bandenay (145.5)

Hector Aldana (169.5) vs. Laureano Staropoli (169)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Jesus Pinedo (156) vs. Devin Powell (155)

Anderson dos Santos (144.5) vs. Nad Narimani (145.5)