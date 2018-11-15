UFC Argentina Media Day Staredowns

The UFC is back in action with November 17’s UFC Fight Night 140 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The media for UFC Argentina is now in full swing.

The main event features a pivotal welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio. The Argentinian ‘Gente Boa’ has won six straight fights in the Octagon. He’ll look to cement his position among the UFC’s top-ranked 170-pound talent by defeating a seasoned veteran in Magny.

Magny has a very solid record in his UFC career. He’s won his last two fights. That includes a decision win over former interim champ Carlos Condit, and has won six of nine overall. The lanky New Yorker has only lost to names like Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Lorenz Larkin in recent years.

The fighters squared at today’s UFC Argentina media day. Check out the video courtesy of MMA Fighting here: