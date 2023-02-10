UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski – Best Bets

At UFC 284, the promotion returns to Australia for the first time since before the pandemic.

The card is headlined by a lightweight super fight, between current champ Islam Makhachev and 145lb title holder, Alexander Volkanovksi. The featherweight interim strap is also on the line, as top contenders Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez meet in the co-main event.

Join us below, as we break down our top 3 bets for UFC 284!

Yair Rodriguez by Dec

Our first pick is for Yair Rodriguez to claim the UFC interim featherweight title over Josh Emmett via decision.

Emmett is a dangerous fighter, who has the one-punch KO power. He is also a competent wrestler, training over at Team Alpha Male. However, his skill set lacks variety, an area in which Yair Rodriguez excels.

Emmett may well have some big moments, but as long as Rodriguez is able to keep his distance, utilizing teeps and knees down the middle, he should be able to continuously frustrate his opponent as the fight goes on. Emmett is durable, so the fight will likely go long.

As a result, we are taking Yair Rodriguez to win by decision. Betway have this priced at +160.

Jack Della Maddalena ITD

By far the highest-level matchup on the card outside the title fights is Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown.

JDM is one of the biggest prospects in the 170lb division, with exceptional boxing that has seen him rack up 3 highlight reel KO stoppages since signing for the UFC. Randy Brown will be his toughest test to date, in that there is no doubt. However, if JDM is as good as so many herald him to be, this should be a fight that he wins, inside the difference.

All of Brown’s losses are via finish, apart from a decision loss to Belal Muhammad. Look for JDM to get the hands going, pin Brown against the cage, and then unleash a swarm of strikes that crumple ‘Rudeboy.’

Jack Della Maddalena to win inside the difference is priced at -120 on Betway.

A compelling WW showdown awaits 👀



Jack Della Maddalena vs @TouchNGo_ goes down SATURDAY!



[ #UFC284 | Feb 11 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldwHKy ] pic.twitter.com/f6uMSJBCmA — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

Elise Reed ML

Our underdog pick for UFC 284 will be for Elise Reed to defeat Loma Lookboonme.

The line on this fight just seems far too wide. Reed has shown that she is a dangerous fighter when the bout remains on the feet. However, she has struggled against fighters with wrestling-heavy approaches and often finds herself the smaller fighter in the octagon.

Loma Lookboonme is the same size as Reed, and is a Muay Thai centric fighter. Admittedly her ground game has evolved, with clinch trips becoming a key part of her arsenal. However, Reed’s taekwondo fighting style should allow her to keep the distance, and land devastating shots throughout the three rounds.

Elise Reed’s ML is priced at +250 on Betway.

Fighting for P4P SUPREMACY 🔥



Your #UFC284 Artist Series poster has arrived!



[ Grab the design on @UFCStore | 🎨 @JeremyLord ] pic.twitter.com/EfqlZ7sQ87 — UFC (@ufc) February 8, 2023