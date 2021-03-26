Check out the weigh-in results ahead of UFC 260 which will be headlined by heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic who puts his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou in an eagerly anticipated rematch.

MAIN CARD

Stipe Miocic (234) vs. Francis Ngannou (263)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Thomas Almeida (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

PRELIMS

Fabio Cherant (206.5)* vs. Alonzo Menifield (205) – Cherant missed weight by 0.5lbs

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)

Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Omar Morales (146) vs. Shane Young (145.5)

Abu Azaitar (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

