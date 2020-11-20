UFC 255 is now official. Check out all the weigh-in results here ahead of one of the biggest cards 2020 has to offer.

MAIN CARD

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5) – Perry missed weight by 4.5lbs

Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)

Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)

PRELIMS

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

What fight are you most looking forward to watching at UFC 255?