UFC 255 is now official. Check out all the weigh-in results here ahead of one of the biggest cards 2020 has to offer.
MAIN CARD
Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)
Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)
Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5) – Perry missed weight by 4.5lbs
Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)
Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)
PRELIMS
Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)
Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)
Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)
Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)
Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)
Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)
What fight are you most looking forward to watching at UFC 255?