UFC 253 is now official after all 22 fighters have weighed in for their respective bouts on ‘Fight Island’ tomorrow night (September 26). The card will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between 185lb king Israel Adesanya and Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa. Prior to that Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will square off for the light-heavyweight title that was recently vacated by the long-time champ, Jon Jones. Check out if these fighters and everyone else competing at UFC 253 made their contracted weight limits below.

UFC 253 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Paulo Costa (185)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Kai Kara-France (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (150)* – Tukhugov missed weight by 4lbs.

PRELIMS

Alex da Silva (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Diego Sanchez (170)

Ludovit Klein (150)* vs. Shane Young (146) – Klein missed weight by 4lbs.

Aleksa Camur (206) vs. William Knight (205)

Juan Espino (255) vs. Jeff Hughes (258)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Danilo Marques (206)

