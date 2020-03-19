UFC 249 | Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Preview

Spread the word!













On April 18, Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. It will be arguably the biggest fight in company history and certainly the most eagerly anticipated.

Unsurprisingly the undefeated champion enters this fight a considerable favourite. You can find Nurmagomedov at odds of 1.36 to retain his title. Meanwhile, ‘El Cucuy’ is priced at 3.25 to dethrone the feared Dagestani wrestler. For great offers, bonuses, and fight odds, check out BetEasy.

First things first, it’s impossible to talk about this match-up without pointing out the insane history these two athletes share despite having never fought.

Over the past five years, the UFC has tried and failed to make Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson happen on four separate occasions. Each time this fight was booked before eventually falling through for various reasons.

This has led some to believe the fight is cursed, and they could well be right. Just as things look good for fifth time lucky, a deadly virus turns up and sends the world into meltdown.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the event is currently without a home. The Russian was supposed to be defending his 155lb belt in Brooklyn, New York. However, the state is now in lockdown, and UFC president Dana White is currently in search of a new host country, city, and venue.

If or when the two lightweight fighters finally meet, it will undoubtedly be the most significant test of both men’s careers. Fans are split on who will emerge victorious and with good reason.

The 31-year-old Nurmagomedov has won all of his 28-fights. Since joining the UFC, the Russian has won 12 straight by utilizing his elite-level wrestling to dominate his opponents on the mat, landing ground and pound and sinking in submissions. He holds high profile wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Rafael Dos Anjos. By beating Ferguson, he further enhances his legacy as one of if not the greatest lightweight of all time.

The quirky American is believed by many to be the man to beat Nurmagomedov. At 36-years-old he has never looked better and currently rides a 12-fight winning streak into this fight. Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, and Rafael Dos Anjos are just some of the top contenders he has taken down during his rise to the top. Ferguson uses insane cardio, great hands, a solid chin, and slick submissions skills to win his fights. He is one of the most exciting guys on the roster both inside and outside the cage. The only reason he is not champion right now is because the UFC stripped him. A former interim champion who never lost his belt, he was stripped due to injury and until now has not had his chance at UFC gold again. He’ll be desperate to take this opportunity in this the most epic of fights.

Whoever wins will be the biggest star in MMA and have an incredibly lucrative fight with MMA’s money man Conor McGregor waiting for them.