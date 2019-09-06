UFC 242 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC 242 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow (Sat. August 7, 2019) from Abu Dhabi. In the main event of the night, undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title up for grabs.

He’ll unify his title with interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Also, an exciting 155-pound co-main event will go down between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder. It’s going to be an exciting night of fights from Abu Dhabi, capped off by the return of, arguably, the sport’s most dominant fighter of all time.

Check out the UFC 242 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event below.

UFC 242 Full Fight Card

Main Card (PPV, 11:00 a.m. ET):

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Prelims (FX, 9:00 a.m. ET):

Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee Catchweight (138 pounds): Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Lerone Murphy vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen

Early Prelims (ESPN+ & Fight Pass, 7:00 a.m. ET):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings Lightweight: Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

What do you think about the UFC 242 card? Will you be tuning in for the PPV event?