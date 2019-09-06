UFC 242 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 242 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow (Sat. August 7, 2019) from Abu Dhabi. In the main event of the night, undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title up for grabs.
He’ll unify his title with interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Also, an exciting 155-pound co-main event will go down between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder. It’s going to be an exciting night of fights from Abu Dhabi, capped off by the return of, arguably, the sport’s most dominant fighter of all time.
Check out the UFC 242 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event below.
UFC 242 Full Fight Card
Main Card (PPV, 11:00 a.m. ET):
- Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder
- Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos
- Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mairbek Taisumov
Prelims (FX, 9:00 a.m. ET):
- Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee
- Catchweight (138 pounds): Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras
- Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
- Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen
Early Prelims (ESPN+ & Fight Pass, 7:00 a.m. ET):
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato
- Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Nordine Taleb
- Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings
- Lightweight: Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam
What do you think about the UFC 242 card? Will you be tuning in for the PPV event?