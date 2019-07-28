UFC 240 Results: Arman Tsarukyan Outlasts Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Spread the word!













Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout continues the main card of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event:

Round 1:

Arman went straight for a takedown and clinched with him up against the fence. Aubin-Mercier circled out and they went back to striking. Aubin-Mercier tries a high kick and gets caught and Tsarukyan has him against the cage. They separate. Arman dragged him to the ground but Aubin-Mercier is staying up. The fans were booing.

Round 2:

Aubin-Mercier landed a nasty kick to the ribs. Moments later, Arman went for a takedown but Aubin-Mercier reversed position against the cage. Aubin-Mercier lands a hard punch and then a knee. Arman is hurt a bit but recovers. They exchanged to close the round.

Round 3:

Tsarukyan fainted with a right hand and went for a single-leg takedown but Aubin-Mercier saw it coming and got back to his feet. Tsarukyan pushing with abandon. Arman finally scores a takedown but Aubin-Mercier is able to recover to full guard. Tsarukyan lands some good shots on top in full guard but Aubin-Mercier answers with elbows from the bottom.

Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)