UFC 238 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 238 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo pushes through five hard rounds to prepare for his bantamweight title fight. Bantamweight title contender Marlon Moraes trains alongside former UFC champions Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko works out in the fifth city of her globe-spanning training for UFC 238, as opponent Jessica Eye finishes her first ever Las Vegas-based camp. Cejudo recovers in a cryotherapy tank and a hypobaric conditioning pod, as Moraes spends time at home with his son.

You can watch it here: