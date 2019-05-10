UFC 237 Weigh-In Staredowns: Andrade Hands Namajunas A Rose

Spread the word!













With the completion of the ceremonial weigh-in, the stage is completely set for tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main event features a world-class women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. ‘Thug Rose’ and the hometown favorite Andrade met in an intense-but-respectful staredown. Andrade started it off by handing Namajunas a rose before the two rivals embraced thanks to that respect.

Legendary Brazilian and former UFC champion Anderson Silva will meet rising middleweight Jared Cannonier in the co-main event.

The fight has gotten some flack in the media for not having a real backstory. But the 44-year-old great wanted to fight in Rio de Janeiro at least one more time due to his career winding down.

