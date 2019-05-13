UFC 237 Medical Suspensions: Silva & Namajunas Given Potential Six-Month Layoff

Spread the word!













Following UFC 237 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last night, it’s no surprise that Anderson Silva and Rose Namajunas have been given the longest layoffs.

The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) announced on Sunday (May 12, 2019) that both Silva and Namajunas could be sidelined for up to 180 days.

Although she suffered a brutal slam knockout, “Thug Rose” can return sooner (60 days, with no contact for 45 days) if cleared by a doctor with an MRI on her neck.

Silva, who suffered an injured right knee in his loss to Jared Cannonier, did not suffer a fracture but will have an MRI on Monday to determine how damaged his knee is, according to sources (h/t MMA Fighting). If cleared by a doctor, he could return in 45 days (with no contact for 30 days).

Laureano Staropoli and Bethe Correia could also be looking at a six-month stay according to the CABMMA. Staropoli will need an X-ray of his nose to be able to return before December (45 days, with no contact for 30 days). Correia will need to get her elbow examined to avoid a six-month term.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sergio Moraes were given 60-day suspensions.

All other fighters not mentioned received shorter medical suspensions.