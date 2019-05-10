UFC 237 Embedded Episode 5

Spread the word!













UFC 237 is a day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and a team work up a sweat with lightweight Clay Guida. Guida’s opponent, UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn, shows off his Portuguese language skills to former champion Jose Aldo. All of the stars head to Ultimate Media Day for interviews and faceoffs: Namajunas and challenger Jessica Andrade; Aldo and opponent Alexander Volkanovski; middleweights Anderson Silva and Jared Cannonier; and Penn and Guida. Afterward, Andrade finishes up her weight cut as her team enjoys birthday cake next door.

You can watch it here: