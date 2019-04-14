UFC 236 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is in the books. It’s time to dissect the aftermath of the insane event in the post-fight press conference.

In the main event of the night, top lightweight Dustin Poirier outlasted featherweight champion Max Holloway over five unreal rounds. ‘The Diamond’ rocked ‘Blessed’ early, only to see the Hawaiian storm back in the middle rounds. Poirier showed the heart of a champion to weather the storm and earn the gold.

In the co-main, Israel Adesanya beat Kelvin Gastelum in another unreal fight that may be the early pick for “Fight of the Year.” Like Holloway, Adesanya was rocked early. But he weathered the storm to completely turn the tables, pouring on an awesome onslaught (watch the highlights) to win the fight and the interim belt.

There’s obviously a lot to discuss after such an unbelievable pair of title fights, so join us for the post-fight presser streaming live right after the main card courtesy of the UFC right here: