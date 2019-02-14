UFC 234 Medical Suspensions: Adesanya & Silva Get Six Months

Israel Adesanya
Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC 234 medical suspensions have been announced following last week’s pay-per-view (PPV) from Melbourne.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Both fighters have received six-month medical suspensions for their participation in the contest, unless cleared by an ophthalmologist. Bantamweight Ricky Simon has also received a six-month suspension after his win over Rani Yahya.

However, he can return sooner if cleared by a doctor for his ight shoulder and right hand injuries. Check out the full UFC 234 medical suspensions below (via MMA Junkie):

  • Israel Adesanya: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist for left eye; suspended a minimum of seven days.
  • Anderson Silva: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist for right eye; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Ricky Simon: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for right shoulder and right hand; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact.
  • Rani Yahya: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for hard bout.
  • Montana De La Rosa: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Nadia Kassem: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Jim Crute: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Sam Alvey: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.
  • Devonte Smith: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Dong Hyun Ma: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for left shin; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact.
  • Shane Young: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right foot; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Austin Arnett: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Kai Kara-France: suspended 180 days or until cleared by MRI for right wrist; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Raulian Paiva: suspended 45 days for left brow laceration and 30 days no contact.
  • Kyung Ho Kang: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Teruto Ishihara: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO.
  • Lando Vannata: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Marcos Mariano: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Jalin Turner: mandatory seven-day suspension.
  • Callan Potter: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO.
  • Jonathan Martinez: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for left elbow; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Wuliji Buren: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right toe laceration.

