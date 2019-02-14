UFC 234 Medical Suspensions: Adesanya & Silva Get Six Months

The UFC 234 medical suspensions have been announced following last week’s pay-per-view (PPV) from Melbourne.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Both fighters have received six-month medical suspensions for their participation in the contest, unless cleared by an ophthalmologist. Bantamweight Ricky Simon has also received a six-month suspension after his win over Rani Yahya.

However, he can return sooner if cleared by a doctor for his ight shoulder and right hand injuries. Check out the full UFC 234 medical suspensions below (via MMA Junkie):