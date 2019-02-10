UFC 234 Bonuses: Silva & Adesanya Bank An Extra $50K

Last night (Sat. February 9, 2019) UFC 234 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Headlining the ESPN preliminary card was a bout between Devonte Smith and Dong Hyun Ma. Smith put Ma away in the first round via TKO, which was enough to earn him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. Moving on to the main card, Montana De La Rosa made a huge statement with a dominant performance. She dominated Nadia Kassem on the ground en-route to a second-round submission win.

De La Rosa’s performance was worthy of a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. And of course, in the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya went head-to-head with former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The pair put on a thrilling striking contest that lasted three rounds. When the judges turned in their scorecards, it was Adesanya who emerged victorious with a unanimous decision victory.

The fight earned both fighters a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus.