UFC 232 Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Out Possible Six Months

UFC 232 is in the books, but the repercussions will be felt long after as five fighters could be out up to six months due to their injuries.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) released the event’s medical suspensions today, we now know that 12 fighters in total will require some extra time to heal their wounds.

UFC 232 took place Dec. 29 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Walt Harris and Andrei Arlovski headlined the FS1 prelims while the main card aired live on pay-per-view.

For their efforts, Harris and Arlovski both earned 180-day medical suspensions. Douglas Silva de Andrade, Curtis Millender, and Siyar Bahadurzada received the other three 180-day medicals.

Check out the full UFC 232 medical suspensions below.

Complete UFC 232 Medical Suspensions:

Walt Harris: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for a possible fracture to left knee.

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for a possible fractured nose.

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fractures; suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician for laceration to left eye; regardless suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Curtis Millender: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by a physician due to possible fracture to right elbow.

Siyar Bahadurzada: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician due to possible fracture to a jaw and left knee.

Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician due to a laceration to left eyelid.

Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician due to a laceration to left eyebrow

Alexander Gustafssson : Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Cris Cyborg: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no the due to KO

Chad Mendes: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Cat Zingano: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO; seven-day mandatory suspension due to eye injury — corneal abrasion

Bevon Lewis: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO