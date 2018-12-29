UFC 232 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 232 a day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson road trips to LA with his team ahead of Saturday’s fight. Featherweight Chad Mendes arrives in SoCal, joined by coaches including mentor Urijah Faber. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones boards the UFC-chartered jet alongside his fellow UFC 232 athletes, including teammates Carlos Condit and Andrei Arlovski. Featherweight Megan Anderson enjoys the jet-setting travel accommodations, as opponent Cat Zingano takes the detour in stride. In LA, Jones and Gustafsson appear at a press conference alongside co-main stars and champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, with UFC President Dana White hosting. The animosity between the headliners is on full display in front of the raucous crowd.



You can watch it here:



